CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HCA opened at $267.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.