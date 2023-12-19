CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MS opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

