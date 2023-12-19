CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $309.02 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

