CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,935 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PayPal stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

