CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

FTNT opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

