CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

NYSE NKE opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

