CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 66,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 167,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

