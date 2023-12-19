CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

