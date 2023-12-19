CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 328 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $259.52 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.