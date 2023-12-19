Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Up 14.3%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,234,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 105,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

