Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

