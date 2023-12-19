Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

