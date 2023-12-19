Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.