Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after buying an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,342,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 42,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,315,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

