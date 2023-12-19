Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TECK opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile



Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

