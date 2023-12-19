Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
