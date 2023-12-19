Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,739 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the period. Source Capital makes up about 2.1% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

