Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,584,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.