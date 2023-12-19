Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,662,000 after purchasing an additional 421,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $173.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

