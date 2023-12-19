Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,189,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 5,612,464 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $21.68.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
