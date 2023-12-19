Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.18. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

