Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

Shares of TSE CHR traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.55. 105,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.04.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

