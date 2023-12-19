Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

