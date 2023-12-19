CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.14.

CIX stock opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.34. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of C$616.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.4861111 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

