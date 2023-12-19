Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) is North Growth Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 5.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Ciena worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $66,942,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,743. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

