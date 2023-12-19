Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $8.48 on Friday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

