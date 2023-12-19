Clean Yield Group Acquires 18,663 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 2,292,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

