Clean Yield Group Acquires 2,374 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. GSK accounts for 3.4% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 4.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in GSK by 28.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after buying an additional 409,479 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 886,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,672. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

