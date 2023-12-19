Clean Yield Group Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 1,851,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.