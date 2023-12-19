Clean Yield Group Has $4.82 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew comprises 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

NYSE SNN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 398,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

