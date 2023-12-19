Clean Yield Group Has $4.86 Million Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. SJW Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.25% of SJW Group worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. SJW Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

