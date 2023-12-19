Clean Yield Group Sells 1,646 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.21% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,348 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 763,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,281. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

