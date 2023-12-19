Clean Yield Group Sells 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,618,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,103,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 88,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 879.7% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 87.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.03. 401,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,479. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

