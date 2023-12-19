Clean Yield Group Trims Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises 3.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,607,000 after purchasing an additional 208,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,335,000 after acquiring an additional 380,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $13.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 788,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

