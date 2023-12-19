Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,124,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 818,245 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,706,455 shares of company stock worth $272,260,436 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,338 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.