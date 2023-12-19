Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Cut by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,508 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

