Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 6.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 903,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,778,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $514.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $482.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after buying an additional 200,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,847,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

