Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 6.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 903,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,778,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Clover Health Investments Stock Up 7.5 %
The company has a market cap of $514.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $482.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.