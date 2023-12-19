CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.38. The stock had a trading volume of 476,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,824. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

