CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.76.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.57.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

