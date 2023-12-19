Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Coinbase Global worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,673 shares of company stock valued at $57,277,488. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $155.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

