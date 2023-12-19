Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 501,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

