COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $9,516,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth about $5,617,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $2,960,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

