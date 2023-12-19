CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP) Critical Analysis

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.63% -9.52% 45.78% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CompoSecure and Prairie Operating’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.12 $18.66 million $0.88 6.07 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 148.93 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CompoSecure and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 4 0 2.80 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

CompoSecure presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.80%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

