Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
Featured Stories
