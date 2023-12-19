Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 448 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

