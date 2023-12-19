Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 163,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

