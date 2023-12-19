Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

TLT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.92. 2,683,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,340,342. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

