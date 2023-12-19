Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

