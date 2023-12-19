Constitution Capital LLC Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.