Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Copa accounts for approximately 0.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 126.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $2,275,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $301,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 34.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Copa Price Performance

NYSE CPA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.26. 15,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

